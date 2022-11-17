    English
    india News

    IMD warns of low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea — heavy rainfall predicted in these states

    IMD warns of low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea — heavy rainfall predicted in these states

    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh

    Weather update, November 17: The IMD said an increase in rainfall likely over southeast Peninsular India from November 20. Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman are expected to be affected.

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a low-pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra and trigger heavy rainfall over southeast Peninsular India from November 20. It added that the cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea neighbourhood will influence the cloud movement. 

    According to the IMD, clouds are likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the South Bay of Bengal around November 19. 
    The weather department estimates moderate to heavy rains over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 17 with a strong surface winds with a speed of upto 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph.
    "Under the influence of feeble Western Disturbance, light to moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on 18th & 19th and Himachal Pradesh on 19th November, 2022," the IMD said.
    Meanwhile, the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience moderate to heavy rains during November 20-22 whereas adjoining areas of south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 21 and 22.
    On November 21 , north-coastal parts of Tamil Nadu could experience very heavy rainfall. North Tamil Nadu might also witness rainfall on November 22.
    Also Read: Chennai rains: Former CM inspects waterlogged areas in city as downpour continues
     
     
