By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Weather update: The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Check out areas and districts where showers are likely today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) dismissed rumours regarding the formation of "the first cyclone of the post-monsoon season" in the Bay of Bengal. The weather department also asked people to not panic.

A report recently quoted at least three international weather models as predicting that a cyclone might develop in the Bay of Bengal and hit the Andhra-Odisha coast early next week.

Dispelling the rumours, the IMD said it has not issued any cyclone alert yet. As per News 18, officials said it's too early for that.

The IMD also advised the people of Odisha not to pay heed to rumours of a possible (cyclonic storm in the coastal state. "There is no possible threat to Odisha," IMD Director General Dr Mrutunjay Mohapatra was quoted by PTI as saying. He added that IMD is known for its pinpoint' accuracy in cyclone prediction.

The weather department noted that a cyclonic circulation, which had formed over the North Andaman Sea, is gradually weakening. "There is a likelihood of the formation of another similar system around October 17-18," it said.

On October 10, HR Biswas, the director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said that there was no possibility of any cyclone in Odisha in the next 15 days.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is predicted in these states:

1. Maharashtra

Light to heavy rainfall is likely in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Washim and Yavatmal districts.

2. Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely across the state, with rainfall predicted in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore.

3. Kerala

Thrissur, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram are likely to witness heavy rainfall, while thunderstorms and lightening are predicted in the rest of the state.

4. Tamil Nadu

Nilgiris, Erode, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Madurai and Tiruppatar are likely to witness heavy rainfall.