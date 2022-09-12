    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    IMD issues orange alert in parts of Gujarat, Karnataka — List of states where heavy rainfall is likely today

    Weather update today: "Intense spell of rainfall is likely over Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next five days and over West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh during the next three days," the Indian Meteorological Department had said earlier.

    Heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand among other states. "Intense spell of rainfall is likely over Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next five days and over West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh during the next three days," the Indian Meteorological Department had said earlier.
    Here's a list of states where the IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert today:
    Madhya Pradesh
    The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khargone, Ujjain, Betul, Sagar, Raisen, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Mandla and Raisen among other districts across the state.
    Uttarakhand
    Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts in Uttarakhand are likely to witness heavy rainfall.
    Gujarat
    An orange alert was issued in Morbi and Rajkot districts of Gujarat. The remaining parts of the state in on yellow alert.
    Karnataka
    An orange alert has been issued in Belgaum, while heavy rainfall is also likely in Uttar Kannada, Shimoga, Chikmagalur, Dakshin Kannada, Kodagu, Gulbaga, Bijapur and Bagalkot.
    Maharashtra
    Heavy rainfall is likely over Thane and Mumbai. Meanwhile, light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are likely in some other parts including Akola, Jalna and Beed. Also, an orange alert has been issued in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kohlapur and Satara.
    Delhi-NCR
    The IMD has predicted the "possibilty of very light rainfall" in Delhi-NCR.
    Kerala
    Heavy showers are liekly to occur over Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Mallappuram, Palakkad, Ernakulam and Idukki.
    Tamil Nadu
    Heavy downpour is likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Thiruppur.
    Besides these, rainfall is also likely in parts of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Assam.
