    Heavy rains lash Mumbai — IMD issues alert in these states

    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Weather update today: Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday. The IMD has issued an orange alert - extremely heavy rainfall warning - in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara.

    Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday. As waterlogging was reported in some parts of the state, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted (IMD) more rainfall in the region. Besides, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala and Uttarakhand are also likely to witness heavy rainfall.
    Here are state-wise areas where the IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Tuesday:
    Maharashtra
    The IMD has issued an orange alert - extremely heavy rainfall warning - in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara. Meanwhile, heavy showers are also likely in Thane, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Pune, Kolhapur, Jalna, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha and Gondia among other districts. Mumbai is likely to see moderate rainfall on Tuesday.
    Delhi NCR
    The IMD said light rainfall or drizzle is likely over parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday.
    Karnataka
    An orange alert has been issued in Uttar Kannada, Udupi and Dakshin Kannada. Heavy rainfall alert has also been issued in other parts including Dharwad, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Kodagu and Shimoga.
    Uttarakhand
    Heavy rainfall is likely on Bageshwar, Nainital and Champawat.
    Kerala
    A yellow alert has been issued in the entire state of Kerala. It is likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning.
    Odisha
    Heavy rainfall is likely in Sundargarh, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Kendraparha, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapathi, Khordha and Jajapur.
    Madhya Pradesh
    An orange alert has been issued in parts of Madhya Pradesh including Tikamgarh, Chhatarour, Damoh, Chhindwara and Vidisha. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Balaghat, Seoni, Betul, Harda and Khandwa.
    (Edited by : Akriti Anand)
