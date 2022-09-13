By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Weather update today: Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday. The IMD has issued an orange alert - extremely heavy rainfall warning - in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara.

Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday. As waterlogging was reported in some parts of the state, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted (IMD) more rainfall in the region. Besides, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala and Uttarakhand are also likely to witness heavy rainfall.

Here are state-wise areas where the IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Tuesday:

Maharashtra

The IMD has issued an orange alert - extremely heavy rainfall warning - in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara. Meanwhile, heavy showers are also likely in Thane, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Pune, Kolhapur, Jalna, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha and Gondia among other districts. Mumbai is likely to see moderate rainfall on Tuesday.

Maharashtra | Waterlogging witnessed in Mumbai's Sion neighbourhood after rainfall pic.twitter.com/SjYh6jdeiy — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022

Delhi NCR

The IMD said light rainfall or drizzle is likely over parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday.

Karnataka

An orange alert has been issued in Uttar Kannada, Udupi and Dakshin Kannada. Heavy rainfall alert has also been issued in other parts including Dharwad, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Kodagu and Shimoga.

Uttarakhand

Heavy rainfall is likely on Bageshwar, Nainital and Champawat.

Kerala

A yellow alert has been issued in the entire state of Kerala. It is likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning.

Odisha

Heavy rainfall is likely in Sundargarh, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Kendraparha, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapathi, Khordha and Jajapur.

Madhya Pradesh

An orange alert has been issued in parts of Madhya Pradesh including Tikamgarh, Chhatarour, Damoh, Chhindwara and Vidisha. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Balaghat, Seoni, Betul, Harda and Khandwa.