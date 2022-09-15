By CNBCTV18.com

Waterlogging, floods and traffic snarls are back in Bengaluru as heavy rainfall lashed the city on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Mumbai and Thane for Thursday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places.

Here's a list of states where heavy rainfall is likely today, September 15:

Maharashtra

An orange alert has been issued in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Nasik and Pune. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, Satara, Akola, Amravti, Bhandara, Buldana, Wardha and Washim among other districts.

In Mumbai, heavy rainfall worsened road conditions and led to heavy traffic congestions even as commuters took to social media to complain about it. Many also reported the absence of traffic personnel in several areas including the Western Express Highway (WEH) and near the L&T Flyover.

Delhi NCR

Weather forecasters said the influence of a well-marked low pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood was likely to bring rain over Delhi and surrounding areas in the next few days.

Madhya Pradesh

An orange alert has been issued in Sheopurkalan, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar and Guna. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall are also predicted in Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ujjain, Dhar, Barwani, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Chhindwara, Balaghat and Satna.

Gujarat

Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in parts of Gujarat as well. While, Porbhandar and Gir Somnath are on orange alert, while the remaining part of the state in on yellow alert.

Amid heavy rainfall, Gujarat’s water lifeline, the reservoir of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada, was reportedly filled to the capacity on Thursday.

Rajasthan

Baran and Jhalawar are on orange alert. Other areas where heavy rainfall is likely are Karauli, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Dholpur, Kota, Chittorgarh, Kota, Bhilwara, Udaipur and Banswara.

Telangana

The IMD said Telangana will witness light to moderate rain in one or two places under the influence of westerlies and south-westerlies for the next four to five days.

Uttarakhand

A yellow alert has bene issued in Tehri Garhwar, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Champawat and Nainital.