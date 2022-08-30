By CNBCTV18.com

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has yet again issued a heavy rainfall alert in parts of Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim for the next five days. An alert has been issued in other parts of India as well. Meanwhile, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Bengaluru on Tuesday amid heavy rains, said Bengaluru Urban DC K Srinivas.

Here's a list of states where the IMD has issued heavy rainfall alert today:

Karnataka

A day after Karnataka witnessed heavy rainfall , more showers are predicted in parts of the state on Tuesday. Heavy downpour is likely in Gulbarga, Bijaapur, Belgaum, Uttar Kannada, Shimoga, Udupi, Tumkur, Hassan, Udupi, Mysore, Kolar, Ramnagar and Tumkur. Amid rainfall, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Delhi-NCR

Mercury in the national capital fell by a few notches as the minimum temperature on Tuesday settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast a cloudy sky with light rain later in the day. The city recorded a relative humidity of 82 percent at 8:30 AM, according to data shared by the IMD.

Maharashtra

Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning, have been predicted in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Beed, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad districts of Maharashtra

Himachal Pradesh

Chamba, Kangra, Una, Bilaaspur, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

Vehicles move slowly on the Narendra Nagar - Chamba - Tehri road after landslides, triggered by monsoon rains, in Tehri, Monday, Aug 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Uttarakhand

The IMD has issued an orange alert, predicting very heavy rainfall in Tehri Garhwal, Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital and Champawat.

Bihar

Parts of Bihar are on orange alert on Tuesday. Very heavy rains have been predicted in West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Supaul, Purnea and Katihar. A yellow alert has been issued in the remaining parts of the state.

People shift from a flooded village in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Kerala

Heavy rainfall is likely in Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta. Kozhikode, Kannur, Palakkad, Ernakulam and Alapuzha are also likely to witness heavy rainfall.

Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains are also predicted in Madurai, Erode, Nilgiris, Salem, Thiruchirapalli, Dindigul and Vellore among other districts of Tamil Nadu.