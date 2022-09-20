By CNBCTV18.com

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted very heavy rainfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. A cyclonic circulation formed over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a low-pressure area, triggering heavy rainfall in Odisha on Monday. Meanwhile, 100 percent of villages in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district were affected by rains, said Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Here's a list of states where rainfall is likely today:

Odisha

An orange alert has been issued in Nabarangapur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bauda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha . Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in Malkangiri, Rayagarh, Baragarh, Gajapathi, Sambalpur, Anugul and Dhenkanal

Delhi

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain on Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.

Andhra Pradesh

The East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh is on orange alert, while some other districts including Prakasam, West Godavari, and Krisha might see thunderstorm and lightning on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand

Two days of heavy rains wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand's Nainital, claiming two lives and destroying three houses over the past 24 hours. A man named Pankaj Thapa drowned while crossing a flooded stream near Haldwani.

Besides these states, Arunachal Pradesh , Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland are likely to witness rainfall. The IMD said, "Fairly Widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during 19th-21st; Jharkhand on 20th; Gangetic West Bengal on 19th; Vidarbha on 21st & 22nd; East Madhya Pradesh during 20th-23rd."

"Fairly Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during September 20-23; Assam and Meghalaya during September 19t to 23 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on September 20, 2022," it said in a series of tweets.