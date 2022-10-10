Schools shut in parts of UP in wake of heavy rainfall today — IMD issues warning in these states

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Weather update | The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warning in several parts in the country on Monday, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Check details here.

Heavy rainfall is likely to pound Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR for the fourth consecutive day on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings in several parts of the country, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Schools in several parts of UP were also shut on Monday in the wake of heavy rainfall warnings.

(Credit: IMD) (Credit: IMD)

Read state-wide details here:

Uttar Pradesh

The IMD has issued a red alert Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao and Kanpur, while an orange alert has been issued in Jalaun, Banda, Amethi, Barabanki, Bareilly, Moradabad and Lucknow. Several other parts of U ttar Pradesh are on yellow alert.

Authorities in a dozen UP districts, including Lucknow, Aligarh, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad, ordered closure of schools on Monday. All classes in schools across educational boards in these districts have been ordered to remain closed. In Aligarh, all schools up to class 12 will remain closed till October 12, officials were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Meanwhile, heavy rains claimed at least nine lives on Sunday. In Gorakhpur, two persons were killed when a boat capsized in Rapti river. In Ghaziabad, a 90-year-old woman was killed after a house collapsed due to rains. Two ,farmers were killed after being struck by lightning in Hardoi.

Also, in Bulandshahr, a 14-year-old boy died and several others were injured in three incidents of house collapse caused following heavy rains. In Balrampur, two teenagers were swept away in flood waters, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi

Delhi NCR is likley to witness more rainfall on Monday, with the IMD predicted "generally cloudy weather and light rainfall" for the region.

Delhi had recorded its second highest precipitation in 24 hours in October since 2007 with 74 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am on Sunday, according to IMD data.

Uttarakhand

Piythoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat are on orange alert. The rest of the state is on yellow alert, according to the IMD.

West Bengal

Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are likely to witness heavy rainfall with IMD issuing orange alert in these areas.

Rajasthan

Even in Rajasthan, and orange alert was issued in Tonk, Bharatpur and Baran.

Besides these, the IMD said heavy rainfall spell over Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema are likely to occur for next few days and over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Monday.