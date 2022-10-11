Mini
Weather update | An orange alert has been issued in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall are likely in Sitapur, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Barabanki and Gonda.
11/10/2022: 10:00 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Chhapraula) Yamunanagar, Narwana, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Hissar (Haryana) Bijnaur, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Bahajoi (U.P.) .— RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) October 11, 2022
#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes Karnataka's Hubli city pic.twitter.com/ZfhdAh0f8r— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022
UP | Waterlogging due to continuous rain damages crops in agricultural fields in parts of Mathura"100% of our crops are destroyed, we've come to DM's office to ask for compensation," says a local farmer"No survey happened,administration hasn't taken action,says another farmer pic.twitter.com/U4fGg8UsaX— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2022
UP | Farmers upset as crops sustain damage due to excessive rains in AligarhWe put in a lot of money but all crops have been destroyed due to heavy rainfall. All potato crops destroyed as well. Would request govt to help us: A farmer (10.10) pic.twitter.com/GocjNaKEUH— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2022
Himachal Pradesh | Higher reaches in the Lahaul-Spiti district of the state received fresh snowfall today morningVisuals from Losar (pics 1&2) and Chichim (pics 3&4) villages of the district pic.twitter.com/kzE4ExhLxw— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022
Assam | Water level of streams of river Brahmaputra rises in Dibrugarh due to incessant heavy rainfall, causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. Visuals from the city, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/U1NO07McFo— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022