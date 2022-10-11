Mini Weather update | An orange alert has been issued in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall are likely in Sitapur, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Barabanki and Gonda.

Schools will remain shut in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the wake of heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department predicted heavy downpour in states including Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Karnataka, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh and Delhi NCR on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the situation remained critical in Uttar Pradesh with farmers dealing with heavy crop damage and waterlogging in fields. Also, flood-like situation prevailed in parts of Assam and UP.

Here are weather forecast for some states

Uttar Pradesh

Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely to occur over East Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the IMD said.

With continuous rainfall, the Lucknow district administration declared a holiday for all schools and higher educational institutions on Tuesday. In Aligarh, all schools up to class 12 will remain closed till October 12, officials were quoted by the news agency PTI as saying earlier.

The rain situation in the state remains grim as 900 villages in 17 districts were affected by floods following heavy downpour. Meanwhile, a News 18 report said heavy rains had claimed at least 27 lives following incessant rainfall since Sunday.

Maharashtra

Light rainfall is likely in parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday. These areas include Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nasik, Pune, Kohlapur, Satara, Jalna, Nanded, Latur and Amravati.

Delhi

Parts of Delhi NCR are also likely to see light rainfall, according to the IMD alert on Tuesday.

11/10/2022: 10:00 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Chhapraula) Yamunanagar, Narwana, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Hissar (Haryana) Bijnaur, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Bahajoi (U.P.) . — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) October 11, 2022

Tamil Nadu

While an orange alert has been issued in Cuddalore and Ariyalur, the remaining parts of the state in on yellow alert. Heavy rain are also expected to occur over Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem districts of the state.

The Tirupathur District Collector declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Tuesday amid heavy rain warnings.

Karnataka

Heavy rainfall is likely in Belgaum, Uttar Kannada, Dharwad, Hassan, Shivmoga, Raichur and Davangere among other areas.

Uttar Pradesh

An orange alert has been issued in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall are likely in Sitapur, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Barabanki and Gonda.

The state has been witnessing incessant rainfall for the past few days. Crops were damaged and waterlogging was reported in several parts of Uttar Pradesh. "100 percent of our crops are destroyed. We've come to DM's office to ask for compensation," said a local farmer in Mathura.

UP | Waterlogging due to continuous rain damages crops in agricultural fields in parts of Mathura "100% of our crops are destroyed, we've come to DM's office to ask for compensation," says a local farmer"No survey happened,administration hasn't taken action,says another farmer pic.twitter.com/U4fGg8UsaX— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2022

In Gorakhpur, people living in low-lying areas faced flood-like situations due to a rise in the water levels of the Rapti river.

UP | Farmers upset as crops sustain damage due to excessive rains in Aligarh We put in a lot of money but all crops have been destroyed due to heavy rainfall. All potato crops destroyed as well. Would request govt to help us: A farmer (10.10) pic.twitter.com/GocjNaKEUH— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2022

Himachal

Parts of Himachal is on yellow alert on Tuesday. Higher reaches in the Lahaul-Spiti district of the state received fresh snowfall today morning.

Himachal Pradesh | Higher reaches in the Lahaul-Spiti district of the state received fresh snowfall today morning Visuals from Losar (pics 1&2) and Chichim (pics 3&4) villages of the district pic.twitter.com/kzE4ExhLxw— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

Uttarakhand

Very heavy rainfall is expected in the Nainital and Champawat districts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The remaining parts of the state is on yellow alert.

Assam

Dhemaji in Assam is likely to see heavy rainfall among other areas of the state. Meanwhile, the water level of streams of river Brahmaputra rose in Dibrugarh due to incessant heavy rainfall, causing waterlogging in several parts of the city.