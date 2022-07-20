IMD issues rain alert in Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra today — details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has yet again issued warnings in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of India on Wednesday. Gujarat and Maharashtra are still battling floods in several parts, while in Uttarakhand, roads and bylanes in the Chamoli district remained inundated.
Here's a list of states where rainfall will take place today.
Gujarat
Light rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Panchmahal, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Khera, Dahod, Anand, Valsad, Dangs, Tapi, Surat, Nansari, Narmada, Vadodara, Bharuch, Daman, Dadar Nagar Haveli, Junagarh, Surendranagar, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Diu, Amreli and Rajkot during the next few hours
Meanwhile, visuals from the Aravalli district show many houses and shops inundated after heavy rainfall lashed parts of the area on Tuesday.
Delhi
The weather department predicted a "generally cloudy sky; moderate to heavy rain or thundershower" for most of the areas in the national capital. A yellow alert was also issued across Delhi today. The IMD has also predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days.
Maharashtra
Light to moderate rain is likely to occur over many parts of the state on Wednesday, while a yellow alert (thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places) has been issued in Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur. Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, and Washim.
Uttarakhand
The IMD issued a red and yellow alert in parts of the state. It predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall "at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Haridwar districts of Uttarakhand".
Meanwhile, Dehradun is likely to witness a "generally cloudy sky". It said that heavy to very heavy rainfall/thundershowers are likely to occur in and around Dehradun city with the maximum temperature likely to be around 29°C.
Other states where rain is likely
Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are some other states where rainfall is likely till July 23. "Isolated very heavy falls also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 20; over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during July 19 and 21," it said.
