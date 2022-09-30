IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Telangana as monsoon retreats

By CNBCTV18.com

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Karnataka even as the southwest monsoon season is said to come to an end on Friday.

The IMD also predicted an "increase in rainfall activity with an isolated heavy spell over East India from 2nd October 2022."

An orange alert was issued in Vikarabad in Telangana, while other parts of the state were on yellow alert. Meanwhile in Karnataka, a heavy rainfall warning was issued in several districts including Raichur, Dakshin Kannada, Kodagu, and Belgaum. Besides this, Tamil Nadu was on yellow alert, with the IMD predicting thunderstorms and lightning in the region on Friday.

(Credit: IMD) (Credit: IMD)

The southwest monsoon season ended on Friday with the country receiving seven percent excess showers, news agency PTI reported earlier.

The report stated that the rice-growing states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand reported deficient rains having a direct impact on the farm output.

Though the country as a whole received excess rainfall, the distribution has been uneven with Rajasthan reporting 36 percent more rains than normal and the northeast region, which witnesses copious showers, receiving deficit rainfall.

The southwest monsoon had entered the withdrawal phase on September 20 and on Thursday had retreated entirely from Punjab, Chandigarh, and Delhi, some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, the weather office was quoted by the news agency as saying.