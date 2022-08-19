By CNBCTV18.com

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over east-central India in the next two days. Heavy downpour continues to wreak havoc in parts of the country with lakhs of people being affected due to floods in Odisha. Meanwhile, the weather department said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over West Bengal and Sikkim on Friday.

Here's a list of of the states where rainfall is likely on August 19 -

Odisha

Odisha , which has been reeling under floods, is likely to experience heavy rainfall in several districts on Friday as well, Mayurbhanj, Jajapur, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Baleshwar. According to reports, a fresh spell of torrential rain may exacerbate the flood situation in Odisha.

This is due to the formation of a new low-pressure area which is expected to intensify into a depression over the northern Bay on Friday morning. It is likely to move northwestwards across the Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, the IMD said in its press release. The weather office also fisherfolk who are in the deep sea to return to the coast by Thursday.

On Thursday, two people were killed when a landslide hit a cave during heavy rainfall in Odisha's Koraput district. Meanwhile, over 4.67 lakh people in 12 districts have already been affected b y the flood in the Mahanadi river system due to incessant rain since last week due to low pressure and depression.

Madhya Pradesh

Thunderstorm and lightning are also expected in parts of Madhya Pradesh including Neemuch, Mandsaur, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Indore, Dhar and Ujjain.

Gujarat

Kachch, Banaskantha, Sabar Kantha and Patan likely witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday. No warning has been issued in other parts of the state. Gujarat is another state which has been batteling flood-like situations in low-lying areas.

Maharashtra

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are likely in Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Nagpur, said that rainfall activity was very likely to increase over Vidarbha on July 20-21. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely in Vidarbha on Saturday and Sunday and very heavy rainfall was likely to occur at isolated places over Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Nagpur districts, it said. Similarly, heavy rainfall was also likely at isolated places over Amravati, Chandrapur and Wardha districts, it added.

West Bengal

Heavy rain is likely in Purba Medinipur, North Parganas, South Parganas, Paschim Medinipur and Nadia, while thunderstorm and lightning has been predicted in Malda, Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.