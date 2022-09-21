By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Weather update today: Heavy showers are likely in Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Here's a list of states where IMD has issued an alert:

The India Meteorological Department has predicted "intense spells of rainfall with thunderstorms" over some parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday. Heavy downpour is also likely in Odisha, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Here's a list of states where IMD has issued an alert:

(Credit: IMD)

Delhi

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky, moderate rainfall and thunderstorm, accompanied by wind speed of 40-50 kmph, on Wednesday.

"Rains will once again be slightly intense on September 24 and 25 with some spot heavy showers. These showers are expected to delay the withdrawal process of Monsoon over Delhi NCR by a few days with the normal date being September 25," the SkyMet said.

Odisha

Heavy rains are likely in Sundargarh, Baragarh, Balangir, Nuaparaha, Nabarangapur and Koraput districts of Odisha.

Madhya Pradesh

Most parts of Madhya Pradesh are on yellow alert. Heavy rainfall is likely in Satna and Seoni. Also, thunderstorms and lightening are likely in other parts of the state.

Assam

Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Karbi Analog, Lakhimpur, and Dibrugarh districts of Assam are likely to witness heavy rainfall.

Maharashtra

Light rainfall is likely in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Sangli, Sholapur, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Nanded, Latur, Akola, Amravati, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha and Washim districts in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Mumbai is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall.

(Credit: IMD)