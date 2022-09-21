    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Rains lash parts of Delhi NCR — Other areas where IMD issued heavy showers alert

    Rains lash parts of Delhi NCR — Other areas where IMD issued heavy showers alert

    Rains lash parts of Delhi NCR — Other areas where IMD issued heavy showers alert
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

    Mini

    Weather update today: Heavy showers are likely in Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Here's a list of states where IMD has issued an alert:

    The India Meteorological Department has predicted "intense spells of rainfall with thunderstorms" over some parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday. Heavy downpour is also likely in Odisha, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Here's a list of states where IMD has issued an alert:
    (Credit: IMD) (Credit: IMD)
    Delhi
    The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky, moderate rainfall and thunderstorm, accompanied by wind speed of 40-50 kmph, on Wednesday.
    "Rains will once again be slightly intense on September 24 and 25 with some spot heavy showers. These showers are expected to delay the withdrawal process of Monsoon over Delhi NCR by a few days with the normal date being September 25," the SkyMet said.
    Odisha
    Heavy rains are likely in Sundargarh, Baragarh, Balangir, Nuaparaha, Nabarangapur and Koraput districts of Odisha.
    Madhya Pradesh
    Most parts of Madhya Pradesh are on yellow alert. Heavy rainfall is likely in Satna and Seoni. Also, thunderstorms and lightening are likely in other parts of the state.
    Assam
    Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Karbi Analog, Lakhimpur, and Dibrugarh districts of Assam are likely to witness heavy rainfall.
    Maharashtra
    Light rainfall is likely in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Sangli, Sholapur, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Nanded, Latur, Akola, Amravati, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha and Washim districts in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Mumbai is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall.
    (Credit: IMD) (Credit: IMD)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    delhi rainIMDIndia Meteorological DepartmentMaharashtraMumbai Rain

    Previous Article

    Ratan Tata appointed as trustee of PM-Cares fund

    Next Article

    Howrah-Delhi rail route affected as goods train derails in Bihar's Sasaram, no casualties reported

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng