Heavy rainfall alert in parts of India today — IMD issues warning these states

Mini Parts of Odisha, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh continue to reel under floods amid heavy rainfall over the past week. As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts more rainfall in coming days, here's list of states where showers are likely today, August 26.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Northeast India in the next five days and over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on August 27 and 28. Here's a list of states where heavy showers are likely on Friday, August 26.

Madhya Pradesh

Parts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness more rainfall till August 31, an official said. On Friday, heavy rainfall is likely in Panna, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Damoh and Chatarpur. Some other parts of the state are likely to see lighting and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, heavy downpour over the last few days had caused flooding in parts of Vidisha, Sagar, Bhind, Morena and Sheopur districts.

"The rain spell is likely to last till August 31. It is going to cover central and eastern Madhya Pradesh. It might be less effective in Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal divisions of the state," an official was quoted by PTI as saying.

"A cyclonic circulation was lying over the northern part of Bay of Bengal. That is why parts of eastern MP have received rainfall...It (cyclonic circulation) is going to intensify into a low pressure area in the next 24 to 48 hours and then move towards Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, triggering rainfall activities in Madhya Pradesh," the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets and interacts with residents of flood-affected areas in Vidisha district. (PTI Photo)

Odisha

Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagarha, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj are among areas in Odisha where thunderstorms and lightning are likely.

Jammu and Kashmir

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms and lightning in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Heavy rains are likely in Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur and Shimla are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Friday. Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, the IMD has predicted lightning in the entire state.

Uttar Pradesh

While heavy rains are predicted in Sitapur, Fatehpur and Chitrakoot, thunderstorm is predicted in districts including Balampur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur and Amethi.

A priest offers prayers from a temple partially submerged in flood water, as water level of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers rise in Prayagraj on August 25, 2022. (PTI photo)

Delhi NCR

Light rainfall is likely in Delhi-NCRE on Friday.

Maharashtra

Thunderstorm with lightning have bene predicted at isolated places in Akola, Anravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur,, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.

Kerala

Hevay rain is likely in Malappuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha and Idukki.

Tamil Nadu

Heavy rain is predicted in Theni, Madurai, Tenkasi, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tiruppattar, Dindigul and Namakkal.

Andhra Pradesh

Chittor in Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness heavy rainfall on Friday, while the remaining part of the state might witness thunderstorm and lightning.