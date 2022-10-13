Parts of Andhra Pradesh reel under floods, rescue ops on — IMD issues heavy rain alert in these states

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Weather update | The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday,. Besides, Andhra Pradesh, rainfall is also predicted in other parts of the country including Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Follow the latest weather updates here:

Parts of Andhra Pradesh reeled under floods on Thursday after heavy rains left several homes and streets inundated. Fire department personnel were engaged in the rescue operation in Anantapur. They used inflatable rescue boats to rescue those stranded in the district.

"Rehabilitation centres established in 20 places; Drinking water and food are being provided to people," Srinivas Reddy, Anantapur District Fire Service, was quoted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Fire department personnel engaged in the rescue of people after heavy rains leave homes and streets flooded in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur pic.twitter.com/HtGjBx81ar — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

Heavy downpour is predicted in Anantapuramu, Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna, Vishakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

Besides Andhra Pradesh, rainfall is predicted in other parts of the country. Follow the latest weather updates here:

Maharashtra

Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Nasik, Pune, Sholapur, Sangli, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Nanded, Latur, Nagpur, Wardha and Amravati are some districts where light to moderate rainfall might occur. Meanwhile, Mumbai and Thane might see very light rain on Thursday.

Telangana

Even Telangana is on yellow alert. The entire state is at risk of heavy rainfall. Especially districts of Rangareddy, Jagtial, Bhupalpally, Kamareddy and Vikarabad are likely to witness heavy rain.

Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri, Madurai, Thirunelveli, Salem, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Sivagangai and Dindigul are some districts which might see heavy rainfall.

Kerala

The entire state of Kerala might experience thunderstorms and lightning on Thursday.

Assam

Most of the state is likely to see heavy rainfall. Barpeta, Udalguri, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur are likely to see heavy rain.

Meghalaya

North Garo Hills, East Garo Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hill are some places on yellow alert.