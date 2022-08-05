By CNBCTV18.com

Several parts of India, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Kerala, are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall to "enhance" over Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha from August 6.

Here's a list of states where heavy rainfall is likely today, August 5.

Maharashtra

The IMD has issued an orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Satara. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in most parts of the state including Raigad, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nasik, Punem Jalna, Parbhani, Latur, Amravati, Gindia, Nagpur, and Wardha. Mumbai is likely to see moderate rainfall.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on Friday. While no warning has been issued in the national capital, heavy rainfall is predicted in Gurgoan and Faridabad.

Downpours in parts of Delhi led to waterlogging in some areas, causing inconvenience to the residents. The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert, suggesting commuters to plan journeys accordingly.

Kerala

Parts of Kerala , including Kannur, Thrissur, Palakkad, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Idukki are likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall on Friday. A red alert has been issued in these areas, while an orange alert has been issued in Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kollam. Heavy rainfall is also likey in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala has been witnessing heavy rainfall for a few days now, inundating several areas in the state. Recent visuals show waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in the Kottayam district.

Kerala: Several areas in Kottayam district face waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in the region (04.08) pic.twitter.com/QGNRrGvm8I — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

Tamil Nadu

Heavy rain alert has been sounded in Nilgiris, while the rest of Tamil Nadu is on a yellow alert, with the IMD predicting heavy rains and thunderstorm in the regions.

Himachal Pradesh

Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, and Shimla might witness thunderstorm and lightening on Friday.

Uttarakhand

The IMD predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri, Champawat, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand . "Light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorm likely to occur at most places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts and many places in remaining district with intense shower at isolated places in districts of Uttarakhand," it said.

Karnataka

Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls is likely to occur at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada and Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. Kodagu, Shimoga, Chikmagalur, Mysore, Belgam and Tumkur are among other districts on heavy rain alert.

Andhra Pradesh

An orange alert has been issued in Anantapuramu and Chittor. The rest of the state might also experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorm.

Assam and West Bengal

Several districts in Assam, including Cachar, Barpeta, Morigaon, Kamrup and Nagaoon, are likely to see heavyshowers on Friday. Most parts of West Bengal are also likely to witness thunderstrom and lightening.