By Akriti Anand

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a "heavy rainfall spell over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and East Rajasthan" for the next few days.

A landslide occurred in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Wednesday, blocking National Highway-NH-109. Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh's Baralacha Pass, the movement of vehicles was restricted following heavy snowfall. In a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, four minors died while two were injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

Here's a list of states where a heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Thursday, September 22:

Delhi NCR

The IMD sounded a yellow alert for Delhi, predicting moderate to heavy showers in the national capital region on Thursday. As it rains in Delhi, the weather department warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, occasional reduction in visibility, disruption in traffic and possibilities of damage to the vulnerable structure.

Traffic AlertAs per IMD report "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas". Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 22, 2022

Maharashtra

Light to moderate rain is very likely in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Sangli, Sholapur, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati and Washim. Meanwhile, Thane and Mumbai are likely to see moderate rainfall.

Uttarakhand

Most parts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli and Almora are on yellow alert. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a landslide was reported in the Rudraprayag district, a video of which was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. DM Mayur Dixit said all travellers were stopped at safe places. "Once the debris is cleared, vehicular movement will be started," he said.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: NH-109 in the Rudraprayag district blocked yesterday after a sudden landslide led to the roll down of debris near Tarsali Village DM Mayur Dixit said, all travellers stopped at safe places. Once the debris is cleared, vehicular movement will be started.pic.twitter.com/tb4Sz61AsR— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2022

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is likely to see heavy rainfall on Thursday. Thunderstorm and lightning are predicted in the entire state including the districts of Solan, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti.

On Wednesday, the Baralacha Pass on NH3 was blocked due to heavy snowfall. "All stranded vehicles and passengers were rescued from Baralacha Pass on NH3. No movement of vehicles was allowed during night hours," said Lahaul-Spiti district police.

Himachal Pradesh | All stranded vehicles & passengers rescued from Baralacha Pass on NH3, no movement of vehicles allowed during night hours: Lahaul-Spiti dist police Earlier visuals from Lahaul- Spiti https://t.co/lYwefcsAzO pic.twitter.com/NJwf5qarQq— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

Uttar Pradesh

An orange alert has been issued in Aligarh, Agra and and Banda districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Heavy rainfal is also likely in Mainpuri, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Lalitpur and Auriya