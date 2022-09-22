    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Delhi sees heavy rainfall as IMD issues yellow alert — List of other areas where showers are likely today
    By Akriti Anand   IST (Updated)

    Weather Update today, September 22: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a "heavy rainfall spell over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and East Rajasthan" for the next few days.

    Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a "heavy rainfall spell over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and East Rajasthan" for the next few days.
    A landslide occurred in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Wednesday, blocking National Highway-NH-109. Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh's Baralacha Pass, the movement of vehicles was restricted following heavy snowfall. In a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, four minors died while two were injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall.
    Here's a list of states where a heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Thursday, September 22:
    Delhi NCR
    The IMD sounded a yellow alert for Delhi, predicting moderate to heavy showers in the national capital region on Thursday. As it rains in Delhi, the weather department warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, occasional reduction in visibility, disruption in traffic and possibilities of damage to the vulnerable structure.
    Maharashtra
    Light to moderate rain is very likely in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Sangli, Sholapur, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati and Washim. Meanwhile, Thane and Mumbai are likely to see moderate rainfall.
    Uttarakhand
    Most parts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli and Almora are on yellow alert. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a landslide was reported in the Rudraprayag district, a video of which was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. DM Mayur Dixit said all travellers were stopped at safe places. "Once the debris is cleared, vehicular movement will be started," he said.
    Himachal Pradesh
    Himachal Pradesh is likely to see heavy rainfall on Thursday. Thunderstorm and lightning are predicted in the entire state including the districts of Solan, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti.
    On Wednesday, the Baralacha Pass on NH3 was blocked due to heavy snowfall. "All stranded vehicles and passengers were rescued from Baralacha Pass on NH3. No movement of vehicles was allowed during night hours," said Lahaul-Spiti district police.
    Uttar Pradesh
    An orange alert has been issued in Aligarh, Agra and and Banda districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Heavy rainfal is also likely in Mainpuri, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Lalitpur and Auriya
    First Published:  IST
