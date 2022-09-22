Mini
Weather Update today, September 22: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a "heavy rainfall spell over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and East Rajasthan" for the next few days.
Traffic AlertAs per IMD report "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas". Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 22, 2022
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: NH-109 in the Rudraprayag district blocked yesterday after a sudden landslide led to the roll down of debris near Tarsali VillageDM Mayur Dixit said, all travellers stopped at safe places. Once the debris is cleared, vehicular movement will be started.pic.twitter.com/tb4Sz61AsR— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2022
Himachal Pradesh | All stranded vehicles & passengers rescued from Baralacha Pass on NH3, no movement of vehicles allowed during night hours: Lahaul-Spiti dist policeEarlier visuals from Lahaul- Spiti https://t.co/lYwefcsAzO pic.twitter.com/NJwf5qarQq— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022
Uttar Pradesh | 4 minors died, 2 injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Etawah4 children have died. Compensation will be given as per norms: Avnish Rai, Etawah DM pic.twitter.com/el26qwmQQc— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2022