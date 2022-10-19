Low pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal, intensify into cyclonic storm in few days

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Updating on the current situation, the IMD said the cyclonic circulation lies over the North Andaman Sea and the "neighbourhood persisting over the same region since yesterday".

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. "It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 over central Bay of Bengal ," the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

It very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 48 hours, the IMD said. Updating on the current situation, the weather said the cyclonic circulation lies over the North Andaman Sea and the "neighbourhood persisting over the same region since yesterday".

It also predicted "widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls " across Andaman and Nicobar Islands from October 19 to October 22. "Isolated light rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during next 2 days. Dry weather very likely to prevail over most parts of Northwest & central India," it said in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

Puducherry, In the wake of cyclone formation, a heavy rainfall alert has been an issue in Tamil Nadu Kerala , parts of South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands over the next two-three days.

A yellow alert has been issued in Tamil Nadu. Some of areas that are likely to witness heavy rainfall are Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Coimbatore. Meanwhile, in Kerala, heavy rainfall is liekly in Ernakulam, Kotatayam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikhode and Wayanad. In Karnataka, heavy showers are likely in Chitradurga, Tumkur, Kodagu, Chikmagalur and Davangere.