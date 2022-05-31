India is likely to receive normal monsoon in 2022, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. "Parameters have become more favourable for a good monsoon," the weather department said.

The country is likely to receive 103 percent rain of a long-term average period (LPA) this year, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the state-run IMD, said.

"Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal

The weather department had earlier projected southwest monsoon rains at 99 percent of LPA.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the entire four-month season beginning in June.

Meanwhile, the IMD also predicted, "Rainfall activity over northeast India is likely to increase from tomorrow."

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Karnataka, some parts of Konkan and Goa, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of west-central Bay of Bengal, northeast Bay of Bengal, northeastern states and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next two to three days," the IMD said.

Moreover, most parts of the northwest and central India might witness a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C during the next three days.