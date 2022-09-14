By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Weather update today: An orange alert has been issued in Palghar, Raigad and Pune, while a yellow alert has been issued in the majority of the districts including Nagpur, Gondia, Buldhana, Bhandara, Amravati, Akola, Satar, Kohlapur, Nasik, Ratnagiri, Mumbai and Thane.

Overnight heavy showers in Mumbai caused water-logging in some low-lying areas, However, the water receded after the rain intensity reduced on Wednesday morning, civic officials said. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange and yellow alert in parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall was also predicted in Uttarakhand and Delhi.

Here's a list of areas and states where rainfall is likely today:

Maharashtra

An orange alert has been issued in Palghar, Raigad and Pune, while a yellow alert has been issued in the majority of the districts including Nagpur, Gondia, Buldhana, Bhandara, Amravati, Akola, Satar, Kohlapur, Nasik, Ratnagiri, Mumbai and Thane.

Delhi NCR

Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning on Wednesday as cloudy skies and cool winds brought the temperature down and provided some relief from the prevailing sultry conditions.

Light rain or thundershowers with winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour are expected at most places in the city during the day. Moderate precipitation is likely on Thursday, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, "Many parts of Delhi NCR are receiving patchy rain. Isolated intense spells are also possible. Intensity may increase tomorrow with few good spells. Weather to clear up again by 17th," a Skymet official said. Rains also lashed parts of Gurgaon on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh

The IMD has issued an orange alert in parts of Madhya Pradesh as well. These areas include Morena, Guna, Shivpuri, Bhind, Gwalior and Ashoknagar. Heavy rainfall has also been predicted in Sehore, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Sagar, Panna, Seoni, Chhindwara, Sagar and Ratlam.

Uttarakhand

Nainital and Champawat in Uttarakhand are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

Gujarat

Only two districts — Porbandar and Gir Somnath — are on orange alert. The remaining part of the state is on yellow alert.