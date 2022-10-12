By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Weather update | The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "heavy rain/thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and east Uttar Pradesh". As more rains are predicted in some parts of the country on Wednesday, follow the latest weather updates here.

Over 900 villages across 17 districts in Uttar Pradesh and more than 33,000 people in various parts of Assam and adjoining Arunachal Pradesh were affected following heavy rainfall. The situation remained grim in Karnataka too with roads washed away due to heavy downfall.

Uttar Pradesh

Most districts of Uttar Pradesh are on yellow alert. The IMD predicted thunderstorms and lightning in several areas on Wednesday.

Over 10 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday. The situation remains grim in several areas with farmers dealing with heavy crop damage and waterlogging. They also demanded the state government for compensation over crop losses.

Delhi

Delhi recorded 128.2 mm of rainfall so far this month, the highest for October since 1956, the India Meteorological Department said earlier. On Wednesday, the city will see partly cloudy weather, the weather department said.

Maharashtra

Light rainfall is likely in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nasik, Pune, Satara, Amravati, Nagpur and Wardha.

Sikkim

Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in Sikkim. A red alert has been sounded in Mangan district, while an orange alert has been issued in Gyalshing, Soreng, Gangtok and Pakyong.

Assam

The IMD issued an orange alert, predicting very heavy rainfall in Dima Hasao, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji on Tuesday. Other areas including Sonitpur, Karbi Analog, Sibsagar, Baksa, Cachar, Chirang and Goalpara are also likely to witness heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the flood situation prevails in Dhemaji. As per Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 15,084 people have been affected due to the flood situation in the district.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal, which saw snowfall earlier, might witness light rainfall in Kangra, Hamirpur, Solan, Bilaspur, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Mandi.

Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat are among other districts in Uttarakhand which might see thunderstorms and lightning.

Karnataka

Heavy rains are likely in Raichur, Yadgir, Chikmagalur, Tumkur, Shimoga and Bellary.

Rains have been pounding Karnataka for the past few days. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a road washed away in the Koppal district of Karnataka.

Bengal

The weather department has issued an orange warning of very heavy rain in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling in north Bengal till Wednesday.

New Delhi: Pedestrians use umbrellas to shield themselves from rain as they walk past a homeless person taking shelter on a footpath. (PTI)

Jammu & Kashmir

Higher reaches in the Pir Panjal mountain range of Poonch district received a fresh spell of snowfall.