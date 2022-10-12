Mini
Weather update | The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "heavy rain/thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and east Uttar Pradesh". As more rains are predicted in some parts of the country on Wednesday, follow the latest weather updates here.
Bareilly, UP | Crops destroyed, fields submerged after heavy rain lashes the district for several continuous daysWe had loaned money to put our crops but all of it has been destroyed due to this unseasonal rain. We've lost all our money, have children at home: Rajeev, a farmer pic.twitter.com/bOD9ZpS86D— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 12, 2022
Assam | Flood situation in the Dhemaji district remains grim after the flood waters submerge more areas under Jonai Sub-DivisionAs per Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 15,084 people have been affected due to flood situation in the district pic.twitter.com/2driBLeQFL— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022
#WATCH | Road washed away due to heavy rainfall in the Koppal district of Karnataka (11.10) pic.twitter.com/0j3pOnWjg3— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022
Jammu & Kashmir | Higher reaches in the Pir Panjal mountain range of Poonch district received a fresh spell of snowfall pic.twitter.com/mM6Lbb1Bdu— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022