Weather today: Delhi records minimum temp of 16.4 degree C

The national capital woke up to clear skies on Monday morning and the minimum temperature settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The city recorded 28 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, it said.

The weather department has forecast mainly clear sky during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was 90 per cent at 8.30 am. The city on Sunday recorded the minimum and maximum temperature of 19 and 31.5 degrees Celsius respectively. Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday evening.

The air quality index was recorded in the moderate category at 135, real-time data of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) app showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.