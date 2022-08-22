Mini
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on August 23-24 and in Uttarakhand on August 24. Here's a list of states where heavy rainfall is likely today.
Odisha | Amid heavy rainfall, the people of Kalahandi face difficulties as rainwater enters their homes & submerges the roads pic.twitter.com/RSMG7uIFVA— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2022
हिमाचल प्रदेश: नूरपुर के बरियारा गांव में भारी बारिश से 7 घर क्षतिग्रस्त हुए। प्रशासन ने परिवारों को सुरक्षित स्थान पर पहुंचाया। (21.08) pic.twitter.com/vyPJAAx7cb— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 21, 2022
Madhya Pradesh | Heavy rain lashed Chhatarpur yesterday, August 21; the district is on alert as the water level in rivers rises amid heavy rainfall. Visuals from Bundelkhand pic.twitter.com/6SSBkDOKc1— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 21, 2022