By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on August 23-24 and in Uttarakhand on August 24. Here's a list of states where heavy rainfall is likely today.

At least 50 people have died in floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rains in northern and eastern India over the last three days, officials said on Sunday. At least 36 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh, while in neighbouring Uttarakhand, an official government release said that four were dead and 13 were missing due to continuous rainfall.

In Odisha, at least six people were dead amid ongoing torrential rains, an official said. Floods have affected nearly 800,000 people and displaced thousands from their homes in Odisha.

Odisha | Amid heavy rainfall, the people of Kalahandi face difficulties as rainwater enters their homes & submerges the roads pic.twitter.com/RSMG7uIFVA — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2022

Meanwhile, in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, five people were swept away by the waters of the swollen Nalkari river on Saturday. Four bodies were recovered, Madhvi Mishra, a district official in Ramgarh, was quoted by PTI as saying. Also, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on August 23-24 and in Uttarakhand on August 24.

Here's a list of states where heavy rainfall is likely on August 22, today.

Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains are predicted in Kullu, Chamba, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Shimla and Kangra. On Sunday, seven houses were damaged due to heavy rains in Bariyara village of Nurpur. The administration shifted the families to a safe place. As many as 743 roads, including the Manali-Chandigarh national highway at Mandi and the Shimla-Chandigarh highway at Shoghi, have been blocked for traffic.

Madhya Pradesh

A red alert has been issued in parts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday even as the flood situation there remains grim. Heavy rainfall is likely in Neemuch, Ratlam, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Sehore, Shivpuri, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur and Narsinghpur. An orange alert has been issued in Dhar, Dewas, Khandwa, Betul, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Katni, Dindori, Rewa, Shahdol, Umaria and Dhar.

Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh is on alert as the water level in rivers was increased amid heavy rainfall. Moreover, Hanuman Taal in Jabalpur overflowed due to incessant rainfall in the district. "Our teams are on it. We have also talked to the municipal corporation's technical team," SDM Namah Shivay Arjaria said.

Madhya Pradesh | Heavy rain lashed Chhatarpur yesterday, August 21; the district is on alert as the water level in rivers rises amid heavy rainfall. Visuals from Bundelkhand pic.twitter.com/6SSBkDOKc1 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 21, 2022

Delhi-NCR

Heavy to light rains lashed Central Delhi on Sunday afternoon. The weather department has predicted similar weather conditions for the national capital on Monday as well. The union territory is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky accompanied by light rain or thundershowers on Monday, the IMD forecast said.

Rajasthan

Sawai Madhopur, Bundi, Kota, Baran and Jhalawar are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Monday. Thunderstorms and lightening are also predicted in some parts of the state.

Jharkhand

Around 2,500 people living in the southern part of Jharkhand were evacuated to safer places as low-lying areas were inundated by overflowing rivers and dams following incessant rain since Friday night, officials said.

Water released from dams such as Chandil and Tenughat also inundated low-lying areas affecting the people of various areas, particularly Jamshedpur city in East Singhbhum district. In the Seraikela-Kharswan district, over 1,600 people were shifted to temporary shelter homes from Seraikela and Chandil sub-divisions after areas including Rammadaiya bustee, Bhatia bustee, Raidih bustee, Kapali and Chandil were submerged.

The district administration has made arrangements for their food at shelter homes and deployed an ambulance to meet any emergency, Deputy Commissioner Arava Rajkamal said. More than 500 people were relocated to a nearby school building from Gandhi Tola in Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district after the area was inundated.