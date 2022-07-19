Rains continue to wreak havoc across various states in India. While parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra continue to reel under flood-like situation, high tide in Kerala's Malappuram district has damaged several houses. Amid the chaos, the India Meteorological Department has issued warning in several states. Find out details below:

Gujarat

Heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Ahmedabad, the IMD predicts. Light to moderate rain very likely at isolated places in the districts of Khera, Vadodara, Narmada, Surat, Valsad, Daman, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Porbandar, Junagarh, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir Somnath and Diu.

#WATCH | Gujarat: 60,000 cusecs of water released from Ukai dam which's built across Tapi river in Tapi district as the region witnessed heavy rainfall in the past few days (18.07) pic.twitter.com/5y2ltAVVel — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022 As many as 39 trains have been cancelled and 58 others diverted in over 30 hours after a goods train derailed and blocked the route in Gujarat's Dahod district, the Western Railway said on Tuesday. The cancelled trains include some local ones, while those diverted are all express trains. As many as 39 trains have been cancelled and 58 others diverted in over 30 hours after a goods train derailed and blocked the route in Gujarat's Dahod district, the Western Railway said on Tuesday. The cancelled trains include some local ones, while those diverted are all express trains.

Delhi: Delhi received light rainfall on Tuesday as the IMD predicted "generally cloud weather" in the Union Territory.

Uttarakhand

The IMD issued red alert for several parts of state including Chamoli district. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand," the weather department said.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's Kangra has stopped adventure sports activities in in the wake of monsoon rains in the district. "Adventure sports activities have been stopped from July 15. Paragliding is the main activity here including seven other sports-related activities," Vinay Dhiman, District Tourism officer, was quoyed by ANI as saying.

Maharashtra

The IMD issued orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for Gadchiroli, Akola and Amravati districts and yellow alert in Raigad and Ratnagiri. Meanwhile, the flood situation in parts of Wardha district remains grim after the region witnessed incessant rainfall with overflowing dams. A rescue operation was carried out.

(Credit: IMD) (Credit: IMD)

Maharashtra | Flood situation in parts of Wardha district remains grim as the region witnesses incessant rainfall with overflowing dams. Rescue operation continues amid normal life being affected (18.07) pic.twitter.com/Lx6PiVjZXW — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

#WATCH Flood situation continues to remain grim, lives of people severely affected, in Maharashtra's Chandrapur pic.twitter.com/t65Gcilmtq — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

Earlier, several people were stranded in Suki river after water was released into it from a dam in Raver area of Jalgaon district.

Maharashtra | Several people were stranded in Suki river after water was released into it from a dam in Raver area of Jalgaon district. SDRF on the spot. Further details shall follow (18.07) pic.twitter.com/0lyIbvL7EB — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

Telangana: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in a few districts of Telangana.

Rajasthan

The MeT department has forecast heavy rainfall at some places in Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions in the next 24 hours. Heavy showers were recorded in various districts of the state since Monday with Bhungra in Banswara recording the highest 203 mm rains, a weather department spokesperson said. Since Monday morning, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded at isolated places in Banswara, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Bundi, Dungarpur, Sirohi, Kota and Rajsamand districts.