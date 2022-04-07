Weather check: Heatwave, heavy rainfall forecast in these states for next 5 days; details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions in most parts of northwest and central India for the next five days. Regions of west Rajasthan, east Rajasthan, Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience isolated severe heatwave conditions.

Widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning is likely to prevail over regions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the next five days. The Assam-Meghalaya and sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim regions will receive rainfall later.

Heatwave forecast

According to the IMD, the rise in maximum temperatures will be about 2 degree Celsius above normal over many parts of northwest and central India during the next three days.

There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the other parts of the country during the next five days.

However, heatwave conditions will prevail in most parts, with severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over west and east Rajasthan in the next five days. An amber alert has been issued till April 10 for these regions.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will prevail in isolated/some pockets over south Haryana-Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and an amber alert has been issued for April 8, 9 and10 for these regions.

Heatwave conditions over the next 2-3 days have been predicted in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha and Bihar for the next five days and over central Maharashtra and Jammu division.

For Jharkhand, heatwave conditions are likely till April 10 for South Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

Rainfall expected here

As per the IMD, the influence of strong south-westerly winds stretching from the Bay of Bengal to the Northeast at lower tropospheric levels may cause fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning in the Northeastern region.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and isolated rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is likely in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days.

Heavy rainfall over the Assam-Meghalaya region is expected from April 8-10 and over sub-Himalayan-West Bengal-Sikkim region till April 8.

In the southern parts of India, the IMD has reported an influence of trough (low pressure regions) over south peninsular India. Light isolated/scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is expected over Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, coastal and south interior Karnataka regions in the next five days.