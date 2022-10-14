    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Wearing seat belts must for drivers, passengers of 4-wheelers in Mumbai from November 1
    By PTI  IST (Published)

    The traffic wing of the city police, in a statement, has instructed all motorists and vehicle owners to install seat belt facility in four-wheelers before November 1 and warned of action against violators.

    The Mumbai police on Friday said wearing seat belts will be compulsory for four-wheeler drivers and co-passengers in the metropolis from November 1.
    The traffic wing of the city police, in a statement, has instructed all motorists and vehicle owners to install seat belt facility in four-wheelers before November 1 and warned of action against violators.
    After November 1, all motor vehicle drivers and passengers travelling in four-wheelers on Mumbai roads will have to compulsorily wear seat belts, an official said. Strict action will be taken against violators under section 194 (B) (1) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, he said.
    Also read: Why wearing seat belts is a must — 26,896 deaths reported in 2017 for not fastening up
    As per the provision of the Act, whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punished.
    Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident in adjoining Palghar district last month and a probe into the crash revealed the businessman, who was on the rear seat of the Mercedes car, was not wearing a safety belt.
    The car was speeding and Mistry died due to the impact of the crash after his vehicle hit the divider of a bridge on the Surya river in the neighbouring district.
    Also read: How not wearing seat belt affects your insurance claims
