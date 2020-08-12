India We will emerge as winners, don't fall prey to rumours: Maanayata Dutt on Sanjay Dutt Updated : August 12, 2020 02:09 PM IST Sanjay Dutt also requested well-wishers to not speculate about his health amid rumours that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The 61-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital over the weekend after complaining of breathlessness. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply