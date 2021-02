The Indian High Commission in London wrote an open letter to United Kingdom Member of Parliament (MP) Claudia Webbe after she extended her support to the farmers’ protest in India.

The open letter said that the MP was welcome to convey any apprehensions regarding the farm laws to the High Commission.

An Open Letter to Hon MP @ClaudiaWebbe pic.twitter.com/JdzyoHPfe8 — India in the UK (@HCI_London) February 15, 2021

The High Commission further said that the reforms, intended to protect and empower farmers in India, are based on inputs from experts and recommendations by committees that have analysed the specific challenges of the agricultural sector in India over the last 20 years.

The letter also said that the information was being shared with Webbe to dispel any misgivings with regard to the objectives of the reforms, the ability of those having reservations to protest peacefully and the willingness of the Government of India to address all concerns in a manner most acceptable to the protesting farmers' unions.

Earlier, Webbe took to Twitter, saying, "I stand with Indian Farmers. #StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtest".

She also extended support to climate activist Disha Ravi, who has been arrested in connection with the "Toolkit" case,

Disha Ravi is 21; a student & climate activist Nodeep Kaur is 24; a labourer & Union activist Both women were targeted, arrested & imprisoned for peacefully supporting the #FarmersProtest This suppression is driven by authoritarianism & free market capitalism Don’t Be Silent — Claudia Webbe MP (@ClaudiaWebbe) February 15, 2021

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi border points seeking repeal of the three recently enacted farm laws. However, the Central government has maintained that the laws were enacted keeping in mind the welfare of farmers.