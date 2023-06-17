'We are shattered, will appeal', say parents after Indian child's custody given to German foster home

The girl's father Bhavesh Shah said in its final verdict, the German court has contradicted itself and reversed the earlier observations where the charges were dropped against the parents. It has named both of them for negligence and so neither of them can get her custody. "We don’t know what the status of visitation is now, and other rights," he said.

After a German court granted full custody of a 27-month-old Indian girl child to a foster home there, her distraught parents have said that they will appeal in a higher court and have sought all help from the Indian government in their fight.

“The court ruling has left us shattered. It was completely in contrast to our expectations. We can’t even imagine what our child must be going through all by herself,” said Bhavesh Shah, the girl’s father.

“But this is not the end. We have more to chase ahead until we get her back home,” he asserted.

Berlin’s Pankow Local Court earlier this week granted full custody of the child to a German state foster home on the grounds that she sustained multiple physical abuse by either of her parents which led to a skull fracture when she was a toddler and also that she had a genital injury.

The local court observed that the best interests of the child were at risk after which full custody was granted to the German child services, leaving the parents of the girl, Bhavesh and mother Dhara Shah with no other option but to appeal against the ruling at a higher court. They have also sought the help of India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

The couple’s daughter has been living in foster care in Berlin since September 2021 after German authorities separated her from her parents as the then-seven-month-old girl suffered genital injuries reportedly because of Dhara’s mother, who had come to stay with the couple in Berlin.

“We see this verdict to be completely against us. There is absolutely no importance given to our appeal,” Bhavesh told CNBC-TV18.

“We are fighting for full custody of our own daughter who was forcefully taken away from us by the German authorities on mere speculations of us assaulting her. The court has observed that we as parents are not physically capable of taking care of our child.”

He also said that they were not aware of the exact details of the ruling, and the German authorities are taking time to send the court order, which again was extremely time consuming.

Bhavesh noted that the same Pankow court “in its earlier 2021 ruling, has ruled out charges of sexual abuse, and in February 2022, they discontinued the preliminary proceedings against us.”

During the course of the trial, after an investigation by German authorities, the assault charges were dropped in 2022 but authorities accused the parents of negligence. Later, the case against the parents was closed and no formal charges were filed against them.

However, the bone of contention in the entire matter is the full custody of the child for which both Bhavesh and Dhara have filed lawsuits in Berlin and have requested the custody transfer to Indian welfare services institutions.

The court then ordered a psychologist to conduct an evaluation of the parents which was completed in 2022. The psychologist’s recommendation report seen by CNBC-TV18 says that the child should be placed with either parent in a parent-and-child facility, with the other parent regularly visiting her and contact should continue in the usual way until the next court decision.

The Pankow court had suggested that the parents be allowed visitation to meet the child and then in May, German Child Services picked up the girl from her earlier foster home where she was living for almost 20 months and shifted her to an institute which is meant for children with special needs where she continues to stay as of now.

“In its final verdict, the court has contradicted itself and reversed the earlier observations where the charges were dropped against us and also both myself and my wife have been named for negligence so neither of us can get her custody. We don’t know what the status of visitation is now, and other rights. The authorities also have my daughter’s passport in their custody and my visa is also expiring very soon. It is crystal clear that we are appealing against this order and moving to higher court to get full custody and get our child back home. We are seeking an appointment to meet our External Affairs Minister and expedite our plan of action by diplomatic channels. We entrust our daughter’s homecoming to all 130 crore Indians and we are confident of seeing a positive action at the earliest,” Bhavesh added.

What is the case and why was the child taken by German authorities?

Bhavesh who is a software engineer moved to Berlin with his wife Dhara in 2018 and in 2021, their daughter was born. Dhara’s mother had visited Berlin to see her granddaughter who was seven months old.

In September 2021, she accidentally hurt the child, causing injury to her outer genital area. When she was taken to a hospital, authorities were alerted of what was suspected to be a case of sexual assault and the toddler was abruptly separated from her parents and placed in the custody of Germany’s Youth Welfare Office.

The Office allowed the parents to visit the child once every fortnight and the authorities also registered a case of child sexual abuse against the parents. The Office later also filed a civil custody case for the termination of parental rights.

What has the government done to repatriate the child and what are the political interventions so far?

Bhavesh told CNBC-TV18 that the foreign ministry is actively looking into the matter and has assured them to provide all possible assistance into the matter.

Earlier this month, MEA issued a statement into the matter which said, “Our efforts have been guided by the best interests of the child, which we believe can be fully realised only when she is in her home country where her socio-cultural rights can be safeguarded. Accordingly, we have been requesting Germany to return the child to India. The Embassy has repeatedly requested German authorities to ensure that the child’s connection with her cultural, religious and linguistic background is not compromised and sought consular access to the child as well as cultural immersion at the Indian Cultural Centre in Berlin.”

The foreign ministry also expressed dismay at the toddler being shifted from the care of a foster parent to a specialised foster care arrangement. The manner in which this shift was carried out is a matter of concern.

“We and the parents believe that this rapid change is not in the child’s best interest and could have far-reaching consequences for her emotional and mental development. India has a robust child welfare and protection system, and there are potential foster parents in India who are willing to bring up the child in her own socio-cultural milieu. The German authorities have been made aware of India’s child protection system and the details of potential foster parents have also been shared with them. The child’s continued placement in German foster care and infringement of her social, cultural and linguistic rights is of deep concern to the Government of India and the parents.”

Earlier this month, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar drawing his attention to the case of the child. Shinde stated that the parents of the child who belongs to Mumbai are fighting relentlessly. He said the parents met him and requested him to pursue their case with the external affairs minister. CM Shinde urged Minister Jaishankar to take up the matter again with the German government.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas and 58 other members of Parliament belonging to 19 political parties on Friday signed the joint letter addressed to the German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackerman for the repatriation of the child.

Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor, Hema Malini and Maneka Gandhi from the BJP, DMK’s Kanimozhi, NCP’s Supriya Sule, TMC’s Mahua Moitra, SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav, RJD’s Manoj Jha, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, Elamaran Kareem and John Brittas from the CPM, Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal, BSP’s Kunwar Danish Ali, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Priyanka Chaturvedi, CPI’s Binoy Viswam, and National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah were the signatories for the same.

The letter addressed the issue of the girl’s shifting her around from one carer to another that will cause deep and damaging trauma to the child. “The parents are allowed only fortnightly visits. The videos of these meetings are heart wrenching and they reveal the deep bonds the baby has with her parents and the pain of separation.”