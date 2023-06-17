'We are shattered, will appeal', say parents after Indian child's custody given to German foster home

The girl's father Bhavesh Shah said in its final verdict, the German court has contradicted itself and reversed the earlier observations where the charges were dropped against the parents. It has named both of them for negligence and so neither of them can get her custody. "We don’t know what the status of visitation is now, and other rights," he said.

After a German court granted full custody of a 27-month-old Indian girl child to a foster home there, her distraught parents have said that they will appeal in a higher court and have sought all help from the Indian government in their fight.

“The court ruling has left us shattered. It was completely in contrast to our expectations. We can’t even imagine what our child must be going through all by herself,” said Bhavesh Shah, the girl’s father.

“But this is not the end. We have more to chase ahead until we get her back home,” he asserted.