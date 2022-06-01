West Bengal Civil Service Prelims Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on June 19, 2022. Ahead of the exam, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card of WBCS Prelims 2022 today. Registered candidates can download their WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2022 from the official website of the commission —wbpsc.gov.in. Below are the steps to download the WBCS admit card 2022.

WBPSC WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Open the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission, wbpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link reading - “WBPSC WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2022” and click on it.

Step 3: Students are supposed to enter their login credentials such as application number, and roll number. Now, click on submit.

Step 4: As soon as you tap on Submit, the WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the WBPSC WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2022. It is advised that you take a printout of it for future reference.

According to the official notification shared by the board, candidates are supposed to carry two copies of identical stamp size photographs along with proof of any photo identity such as Madhyamik or equivalent certificate. Candidates can either carry their passport or PAN card or Aadhaar card or voter identity card or driving licence along with the printout of eAdmit Card at the venue of the examination.

In the notification, the commission has mentioned that a soft copy of the admit card will not be accepted at the venue of the examination.

The WBCS Prelims exam will be held on June 19 at various examination centres for the duration of 2 and 1/2 hours. It will start at 12 pm and conclude by 2:30 pm.