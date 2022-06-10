WBCHSE HS Results 2022 to be declared today: Check how to download

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to declare the Class 12 Result 2022 today. According to the official notice, the results will be declared at 11 am through a press conference and thereafter, the West Bengal HS result 2022 link will be activated on the official websites of the board- wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in at 12 pm. Once the results are declared students will be able to view and download their result from the official websites.

Here’s how to view/download WBCHSE Class 12 results online

Step 1: Visit the official results portal of the board at Visit the official results portal of the board at wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find the banner of the WBCHSE HS 2022 Results displayed under ‘Latest Announcement’ on the home screen

Step 3: Click on the link displayed in the banner

Step 4: A login window will open, enter your credentials such as your registration number

Step 5: Your WBCHSE HS Class 12 results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download your results and take a printout for future reference

Apart from the online method, the WB HS result can also be checked via SMS or on the mobile app ‘WBCHSE Results 2022’ (available in Google Play Store).

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education conducted the Class 12 examination for the academic year 2021-22 from April 2 to 27, 2022 at various exam centres in the state. Candidates from different streams, Commerce, Arts, and Science appeared for the exams held in offline mode by following all the COVID protocols.

As per the WBCHSE, a total of 7.45 lakh students took the HS examinations in 2022. Last year, a total of 8,19,202 students appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 97.69 percent.