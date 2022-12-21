English
Water supply to be affected in Delhi on Dec 22 and 23: Check full list of areas that may face disruptions
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 1:04:55 PM IST (Published)

Water supply will be partially hit in parts of the national capital on December due to the annual program for flushing of the Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, the Delhi Jal Board announced on December 20

The Delhi Jal Board announced on December 20 that water supply will be partially affected in parts of the national capital on December 22 and 23 due to the annual program for flushing of the Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station.

The board advised the residents of the affected areas to store water in sufficient quantity in advance as per their requirement to deal with the shortage. In addition, water tankers will also be made available in these areas as per request.


The Delhi Jal Board released the notification on Twitter listing the areas where water supply will be affected. According to the list, water supply in these areas will be affected on these two days: Chitra Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Preet Vihar, Shakarpur, Laxmi Nagar, Patpar Ganj Society area, East Vinod Nagar, West Vinod Nagar, Vivek Vihar Ph-I, Vivek Vihar Ph-II, Janta Colony, Jhilmil, Shivam Enclave, B.P. Station, Pocket I, Pocket II, Pocket III, Mayur Vihar Ph-I, Geeta Colony, D&E-Block-CR Park, Hemkunt Colony, B-Block – Kalkaji, Motia Khan, DDA Flats, Bapa Nagar, Tank Road, Dev Nagar, Regarpura, Inderlok Area, Chandra Shekhar Azad Colony and its adjacent area, O-Block, West Patel Nagar Area, Balmiki Mandir Area, Bodella BPS, AG-I, Vikas Puri - DG-L, Vikas Puri, Gurudwara Inder Puri Area, Janta Park Area, Multani Dhanda & Paharganj Area, Neeti Bagh, Kailash Kunj, Aravali Apptt, Munirika Vihar Apartment, Desh Bandhu Apartment, Geeta Colony, Pocket A, Pocket B, Pocket C, Pocket D Mayur Vihar Ph-II, Patparganj Society area, East Vinod Nagar, West Vinod Nagar, Ghazipur Village and Bapa Nagar.

The board has also listed water emergency numbers in key places. In case of a crisis, residents can also call the Central Control Room at 011-23527679, 1916.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
