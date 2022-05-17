Water supply likely to be hit in several parts of Delhi today

The water supply in several areas of Delhi is likely to be hit today. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said the production capacity at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants has dipped further as the Yamuna has "almost dried up". An official said the water supply from these plants has been reduced by up to 40 percent.

"The Yamuna has almost dried up. The water level in the Wazirabad pond has dipped to 669.40 feet, the lowest this year so far. Consequently, the production capacity at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants has further dropped to 60-70 percent," the official said.

A reduction of 40 percent means a shortage of 98 MGD of water. The plants supply drinking water to northeast Delhi, west Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas. Delhi requires around 1,200 MGD of water, while the DJB supplies around 950 MGD.

Also, the DJB had moved the Supreme Court last year seeking directions to Haryana to release additional water in the Yamuna. The DJB has thrice written to the Haryana Irrigation Department in this connection in a fortnight. Haryana supplies a total of 610 million gallons of water a day to Delhi through two canals -- CLC and DSB -- and the Yamuna.

With inputs from PTI