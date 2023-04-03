Watch: Woman uses pepper spray on co-passenger inside Delhi Metro after argument over a seat

In June 2022, another shocking video of a fight in Delhi Metro had gone viral on social media. The video showed a scuffle between a young girl and a man over a trivial issue inside the Delhi Metro train.

Social media is full of amusing videos that break the Internet now and then. One such old video of two women fighting on the Delhi metro is now going viral. The video was shared by Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. In the video, two women can be seen fighting over seat arrangements in Delhi Metro.

The video shows how the nasty fight escalates into a full-blown brawl. As seen in the video, one of the women even uses pepper spray on the other, who seems to be an elderly lady. Sharing the video, Bagga wrote, “One more scene in Delhi Metro.” His tweet has gone viral with close to 8 lakh views on the microblogging site.

Users have dropped hilarious replies under the tweet. One user wrote, “Delhi Metro is more entertaining than Bigg Boss, IPL and WWE because they are scripted & here we got real entertainment of real women.”

Another user replied, “It is normal in Delhi Metro. Even DMRC knows it's normal and legal.”

“It was entertaining. People got a few moments to enjoy the drama out of their busy and hectic lives,” read a comment.

Many users also said that the video is old and it was earlier shared on Facebook by a user named Shubham Sharma Marmagya.

This is not the first time that commuters have fought in Delhi Metro. It is quite difficult to get a seat on the metro, particularly during rush hours. Therefore, commuters tend to sift through compartments in search of an empty seat. There have been many instances of people engaging in fights in Delhi Metro.

Delhi Metro has issued strict guidelines as to how passengers should behave while taking a ride on their trains. Passengers should avoid behaving in any unruly manner which causes inconvenience or discomfort to fellow passengers.