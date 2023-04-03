English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsWatch: Woman uses pepper spray on co passenger inside Delhi Metro after argument over a seat

Watch: Woman uses pepper spray on co-passenger inside Delhi Metro after argument over a seat

Watch: Woman uses pepper spray on co-passenger inside Delhi Metro after argument over a seat
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 3, 2023 6:18:15 PM IST (Published)

 In June 2022, another shocking video of a fight in Delhi Metro had gone viral on social media. The video showed a scuffle between a young girl and a man over a trivial issue inside the Delhi Metro train.

Social media is full of amusing videos that break the Internet now and then. One such old video of two women fighting on the Delhi metro is now going viral. The video was shared by Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. In the video, two women can be seen fighting over seat arrangements in Delhi Metro.

Recommended Articles

View All
DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey

India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey

Apr 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too

NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know

Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know

Apr 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


The video shows how the nasty fight escalates into a full-blown brawl. As seen in the video, one of the women even uses pepper spray on the other, who seems to be an elderly lady. Sharing the video, Bagga wrote, “One more scene in Delhi Metro.” His tweet has gone viral with close to 8 lakh views on the microblogging site.
Users have dropped hilarious replies under the tweet. One user wrote, “Delhi Metro is more entertaining than Bigg Boss, IPL and WWE because they are scripted & here we got real entertainment of real women.”
ALSO READ |
Watch: Maneka Gandhi says soap made of donkey’s milk keeps women’s body beautifu
Another user replied, “It is normal in Delhi Metro. Even DMRC knows it's normal and legal.”
“It was entertaining. People got a few moments to enjoy the drama out of their busy and hectic lives,” read a comment.
Many users also said that the video is old and it was earlier shared on Facebook by a user named Shubham Sharma Marmagya.
This is not the first time that commuters have fought in Delhi Metro. It is quite difficult to get a seat on the metro, particularly during rush hours. Therefore, commuters tend to sift through compartments in search of an empty seat. There have been many instances of people engaging in fights in Delhi Metro.
In June 2022, another shocking video of a fight in Delhi Metro had gone viral on social media. The video showed a scuffle between a young girl and a man over a trivial issue inside the Delhi Metro train.
Delhi Metro has issued strict guidelines as to how passengers should behave while taking a ride on their trains.  Passengers should avoid behaving in any unruly manner which causes inconvenience or discomfort to fellow passengers.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Delhi Metroviral videoWatch

Previous Article

Varanasi gears up to get a makeover ahead of G20 meetings, security to be beefed up

Next Article

SIT to probe Kerala train incident, man who set passengers on fire yet to be arrested

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X