Watch: WHO chief performs garba at global summit; PM Modi has a special message for him

Prime Minister Modi reacted to the video of the WHO Director-General performing garba and playfully remarked, “My good friend Tulsi Bhai is clearly well prepared for Navratri! Welcome to India, @DrTedros!”.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was seen performing garba, a traditional dance, in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on August 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi commented on a video of the moment, extending a warm welcome to Dr Tedros for th e WHO's global summit. The event, set to take place in Gandhinagar from August 17 t o 19, will be the first-ever global summit focused on traditional medicine.

The Ministry of Ayush shared the video of Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the microblogging platform X, wherein he was captured joining in a spirited round of garba. The lively scene saw the WHO chief dancing alongside local performers and other delegates. Prime Minister Modi reacted to the video and playfully remarked, “My good friend Tulsi Bhai is clearly well prepared for Navratri! Welcome to India, @DrTedros!”

The moniker ‘Tulsi bhai’ was bestowed upon the WHO chief by Prime Minister Modi during last year's Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit. This nickname reflects the camaraderie and friendship shared between the two leaders. Dr Tedros has previously expressed his appreciation for Indian educators, attributing his success to their teachings.

The WHO and the Ministry of Ayush have curated an ambitious agenda for the upcoming summit. It will cover critical areas such as research, evidence-based practices, learning policies, data regulations, innovation, digital health, biodiversity, equity, and traditional knowledge. The three-day event is expected to draw participation from G20 health ministers, WHO regional directors, and esteemed invitees from various nations.

Dr Tedros is slated to inaugurate the summit, setting the stage for insightful discussions and collaborations. Traditional medicine practitioners, scientists, health workers, and civil society members will take part in the event. The summit's outcomes will culminate in a declaration that will guide the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine's future endeavours.

Addressing the significance of the summit, Union Minister of State for Ayush, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, highlighted the shared goals of member countries in strengthening research capacity, pharma co-vigilance and training within the traditional medicine field, The Hindu reported.

As reported by news agency PTI, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, emphasised the collaboration between the global health body and member countries in evaluating the efficacy of traditional medicine systems.