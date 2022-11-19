The old video surfaced days after the Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court that Jain was getting special treatment inside the Tihar Jail, including facilities such as head, back, and foot massages.

An old video of jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain has surfaced in which he is seen lying on a bed and getting a foot massage in Tihar Jail. The video comes just days after Tihar Jail superintendent, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged involvement in providing special treatment to the AAP minister who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case.

A week before the suspension, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court that Jain was getting special treatment inside the Tihar Jail, including facilities such as head, back and foot massages.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing before the court for the probing agency, said Jain was given massages by unknown people even beyond curfew hours. “He was given special food,” Raju had said, submitting evidence related to the leader’s ‘luxurious life’ in the prison to a court.

In the video, Jain (58) can be seen reading some documents while lying on the bed. A man sitting in a tool next to the bed is seen massaging his legs in the video. The compilation of various footage by ANI shows the man giving head, hand and body massages to Jain on other days while he speaks to visitors.

BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, which is responsible for managing the prisons in Delhi, for allowing special treatment to its jailed leaders.

“Today after this video has emerged, how can Kejriwal continue to defend such a person? This shows the kind of mindset and the real face and agenda of the Aam Aadmi Party that they indulge in corruption,” Poonawalla said.

Responding to the allegations, deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia tweeted that Delhi Jain had undergone two operations for spine injury and was advised regular physiotherapy by the doctor.

Talking to media separately, he said the court had stopped the videos from getting leaked but they were released illegally. The Delhi government would probe how the videos got leaked, he said.

“Sick person is being given therapy, BJP is making fun of him,” he said.

Earlier this month, the government ordered the transfer of Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel from the Tihar Jail following an explosive letter from incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to Delhi LG VK Saxena, in which he claimed to have paid crores to Jain and Goel as 'protection money'. Sukesh is also in Tihar jail since 2017 in connection with cheating and money laundering. The ruling AAP had dismissed Sukesh’s allegations as "absurd and baseless".

Jain and two others were arrested on May 30 by the ED in connection to a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.