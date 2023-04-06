Watch: VHP takes out Hanuman Jayanti 'Shobha Yatra' in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

The permission to hold the procession was finally granted to the VHP and another group though the Delhi Police had declined their request initially. Later, the police granted the groups permission to hold the processions, but under certain conditions.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) took out a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi on Thursday. The outfit took out the procession after Delhi Police granted permission with certain restrictions, including maintaining distance from the locality which was hit by riots last year on the same occasion.
Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated across India on Thursday and members of VHP and other right-wing organisations gathered in large numbers in Jahangirpuri to take part in the procession. Similar processions were also taken out in other parts of Delhi as well on Hanuman Jayanti
Videos shared by news agency ANI showed a large number of people walking with saffron flags in their hands in the Shobha Yatra organised in the Nandnagri area by VHP and Bajrang Dal.
The Delhi Police has approved certain routes for the organisers to follow while taking out the procession. Around 200-300 people will participate in one procession and around 500 people are expected to take part in another procession, ANI reported quoting the DCP.
Streets were flooded with Lord Hanuman’s flags and chants of “Jai Shree Ram” during the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra.
According to Delhi Police, VHP and another group had sought permission, but keeping the law and order situation in view the organisers were denied permission initially.
However, the police granted the groups permission to hold the processions, but under certain conditions. The groups were instructed to only follow the approved routes for the Shobha Yatra.
"The route has been prepared, in order to maintain law and order. Permission has been given to take out the Shobha Yatra within a certain distance. Discussions held with the organising committee and an appeal have been made to take out the Yatra as per law and order", the Delhi Police said, reported Hindustan Times.
Last year on April 16, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, violent clashes had broken out between two communities in the Jahangirpuri area.
The police said that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure security. Police also conducted a flag march in Jahangirpuri on April 5 ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.
Earlier, after the violence witnessed during Ram Navami celebrations in the states of West Bengal and Bihar, the Union Home Ministry had asked all state governments to ensure the law and order situation on Hanuman Jayanti Day.
