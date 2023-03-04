Watch: US Secretary Antony Blinken enjoys an autorickshaw ride in Delhi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was seen enjoying a ride in a three-wheeler in New Delhi, where he attended a meeting of Quad foreign ministers.

In the Quad meeting, the ministers carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in the Indo-Pacific Friday.

The meeting was presided over by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Before leaving the country, Blinken also met the staff of the American embassies in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai, their families and a huge diaspora of US nationals living in different cities.

Blinken took to Twitter to show appreciation for their hard work and commitment to strengthening India-US ties.

"A pleasure to meet with our staff from @USAndIndia, @USAndHyderabad, @USAndKolkata, @USAndChennai, @USAndMumbai, and their families. I'm deeply grateful for their hard work and commitment to strengthen our people-to-people ties and advance the #USIndia strategic partnership," Blinken wrote in a tweet.

He also met women civil society leaders in Delhi “over cups of masala chai”, according to one of his tweets. In the meeting, he discussed their important work on women's empowerment and acknowledged the importance of it in enriching and strengthening both India and the US.

Blinken met Jaishankar on Thursday, where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and global issues including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The US Secretary of State also met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a first face-to-face encounter since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February last year.