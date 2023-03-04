Watch: US Secretary Antony Blinken enjoys an autorickshaw ride in Delhi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was seen enjoying a ride in a three-wheeler in New Delhi, where he attended a meeting of Quad foreign ministers.
In the Quad meeting, the ministers carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in the Indo-Pacific Friday.
Who says official motorcades have to be boring? Watch @SecBlinken cruise in style with the longest-serving locally employed staff at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi. Our famous #AutoGang 🛺 and their signature "autocade" followed close behind. What an entrance! pic.twitter.com/KbhZPybLy8— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) March 3, 2023
A pleasure to meet with our staff from @USAndIndia, @USAndHyderabad, @USAndKolkata, @USAndChennai, @USAndMumbai, and their families. I’m deeply grateful for their hard work and commitment to strengthen our people to people ties and advance the #USIndia strategic partnership. pic.twitter.com/GXEJUJs8aR— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 3, 2023
Met with dynamic women civil society leaders today in India. Over cups of masala chai we discussed their important work across India on women's empowerment, recognizing that it enriches and strengthens both our countries. pic.twitter.com/Ad9at43Nrt— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 3, 2023
The #USIndia partnership is consequential. My visit reflects the power of our partnership and the strong commitment we share to safeguarding the Indo-Pacific. Thankful for India’s hospitality and leadership, and ready to partner on the ambitious agenda for their G20 Presidency. pic.twitter.com/T71QeBb0NE— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 3, 2023