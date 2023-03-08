Watch: US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is thrilled to celebrate Holi in India

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's visit to India aims at "unlocking new trade and investment opportunities" between the two countries. While on her visit, she was spotted celebrating Holi at the residence on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who arrived in India on a four-day visit on March 7, was visibly thrilled to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence. The festival coincided with International Women's Day.

Raimondo is in the country on an invitation by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, during which she will participate in the US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum.

Raimondo's visit aims to "unlock new trade and investment opportunities" between the two countries. She will be in India until March 10.

Footage of the US Secretary of Commerce celebrating Holi surfaced online wherein she said, "It's an honour for me to be here on such a holiday. I felt so welcomed by the Minister, it's fantastic. Happy Holi!"

During her visit, Raimondo will be meeting public and private sector business leaders. "This is an optimistic time for US-India relations, and I am excited to visit India during such a special time of year, the celebration of Holi," she said in a statement, ahead of her arrival.

Also read:

The Commerce Secretary will convey the importance that President Joe Biden's administration places on the US-India relations and emphasise the significant opportunity to deepen commercial ties between the two countries, the Department statement said further.

Her visit comes after last month's special negotiating round for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework held in New Delhi.

The US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum will be held on March 10, where discussions will take place on cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies)