A man from Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh has reportedly built a two-storey house under the ground. The house consists of 11 rooms along with a balcony, stairs and a drawing room. The underground place also houses a mosque in it.

As per the reports, Irfan who is also known as Pappu Baba took 12 years to build the underground house which he started to build in 2011. He has carved out the engraving on the walls of the house to give them shapes. He has done the carving work himself, according to news agency ANI.

“There are 10-11 rooms and there are stairs too. There's a small balcony as well. I have dug a well here... We can call it two-storey. I started building it in 2011... I am still continuing the construction of this house,” Irfan told ANI.

Irfan also mentioned that most of his life has been spent building this house as he has been building it for years without anyone’s help. He used to carve to make the house in the daytime and then returned to his home to join his family for dinner. He added that he used to live with his family till 2010, but his life took unexpected turns after the death of his father. He contested elections from his area but could not succeed. At that point, he decided to make an underground palace on his ancestral plot.

After deciding to build the palace, Irfan also used a part of the land for farming purposes as well. Farming has been his main source of earning so far. He also mentioned that the well he made for water needs and irrigation of his farmland has been destroyed by some of the hooligans of the local area.