Watch: Snake appears during Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s press briefing

A snake made a surprise appearance during a press briefing held by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday. The incident unfolded while the Chief Minister was addressing the media persons at an open field, what seems to be a helipad.

The snake's sudden appearance triggered panic among those present at the press conference, resulting in some attempting to harm the reptile. However, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel maintained his calm, urging people not to hurt the snake and requesting its safe release. The incident was captured on camera and showcased Baghel's calm demeanour to the situation.

The video footage, which was shared on microblogging platform X by the news agency ANI, showed the moment the snake emerged CM Baghel assured the media persons, saying, “Pirpiti hein…Don't worry, and don't hurt it.”

#WATCH | "Pirpiti hein', don't worry and don't hurt it", says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel as a snake appears during his press conference pic.twitter.com/vhJYyMKeZ3 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

Bhupesh Baghel instructed officials on-site to procure a plastic bag and gently relocate the non-venomous snake to a safe area. The Chief Minister identified the snake as a ‘Pirpiti,’ also known as the buff-striped keelback. This is a non-venomous species of snake, known for its harmless nature. Buff-striped keelbacks are typically found across Asia, although they are rarely spotted due to their elusive nature and non-aggressive tendencies.

Many users on social media were quick to applaud CM Baghel's empathy towards animals.

A user commented, “Their generation had greater awareness about the threat of snakes.”

Some individuals even drew a connection between the snake's appearance and Nag Panchami, a Hindu festival dedicated to snakes, which is being celebrated today, on August 21. A user remarked, “Nag Panchami bhi hai aaj to ... Good luck hai phir to”, which roughly translates to “It's Nag Panchami today... It's gotta be good luck.”

Amid the appreciation, many users also took a dig by amusingly likening the snake to Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal.