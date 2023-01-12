Watch | Security breach during PM Modi's roadshow in Hubballi, Karnataka

A man managed to pass through the security barricades and run all the way up to PM Modi’s motorcade with a garland in hand before being intercepted by members of the Special Protection Group (SPG) and taken away by local police.

A major security breach occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Hubballi, Karnataka on Thursday, January 12. A man managed to pass through the security barricades and run all the way up to PM Modi’s motorcade and to the PM before being intercepted by members of the Special Protection Group (SPG) and taken away by local police.

Despite the seriousness of the security breach, it appears that the youth only wished to garland PM Modi. Before being escorted out, the garland was taken away from the youth by the security personnel around and given to the prime minister.

The road show was part of PM’s visit to the city to inaugurate the National Youth Festival. Ahead of the event, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said around 25,000 to 30,000 youths would be participating. The festival is held on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda to promote his ideals, teachings, and philosophy to the youth.

Sources told Times of India that the prime minister’s security personnel had sanitised the roads through which the motorcade would drive through, earlier. However, the local police commissioner said it was not a security breach.

Later, PM Modi inaugurated the Yuvajanotsava at the Railway Sports Ground and delivered a speech.