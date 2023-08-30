Watch: School girls tie rakhis to Army jawans in Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH | J&K | Local girls tie Rakhi to jawans guarding the country's border, in the Akhnoor sector. #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/iWgnk3taUE— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023
#WATCH | Locals celebrate #RakshaBandhan with Army jawans at the Line of Control (LOC) at the Churanda village in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/xzsAe0PnkI— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023
#WATCH | The Festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrated with great enthusiasm as school girls tie rakhi on the wrists of CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur (29.08) pic.twitter.com/pjcQ0lctYF— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023
#WATCH | BSF jawans celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a group of school children at the international border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir (29.08) pic.twitter.com/KpWRnPejEZ— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023
#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Women tie rakhi on the wrists of CRPF jawans in Sukma district (29.08) pic.twitter.com/O4HroVs14R— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023
