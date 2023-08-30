Watch: School girls tie rakhis to Army jawans in Jammu and Kashmir

The festival of Raksha Bandhan marks the celebration of the strong bonding between brothers and sisters. As the country is celebrating Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday, August 30, a group of school girls and women tied rakhis on the wrists of Army soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the Akhnoor Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, local girls tied rakhis on the wrists of army soldiers.

Local residents celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Army soldiers at the Line of Control (LOC) in Churanda village in the Uri Sector.

Schoolgirls also tied rakhis on the wrists of CRPF soldiers in Udhampur.

BSF soldiers also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with a group of school children at the international border in the Samba Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Chhattisgarh, women tie rakhis on the wrists of CRPF soldiers in Sukma district as a gesture of Raksha Bandhan.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be observed on the evening of August 30 and on August 31, depending on regional calendars. Raksha Bandhan is traditionally observed on the full moon day, known as Poornima Tithi, in the Shukla Paksha of the Shravan month, as per the Hindu calendar.

Today, on August 30, Purnima Tithi began at 10:45 AM, and around the same time, Bhadra Kaal started at 11 AM. Bhadra Kaal, considered inauspicious for tying Rakhi, will continue until 9:03 PM.

Bhadra kaal is considered inauspicious due to its association with unfavourable energies.

Therefore, it's advised not to celebrate Rakhi during Bhadra kaal. Purnima Tithi will conclude on August 31, 2023, at 07:05 AM, making Surya-Udaye Purnima an auspicious time to celebrate Rakhi. You have two options: celebrate Rakhi on August 30, 2023, after 09:00 PM, or tie Rakhi on the early morning of August 31, 2023, before 07:05 AM. Tradition suggests avoiding Rakhi celebrations at night, making August 31, 2023, a preferable choice.