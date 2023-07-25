Watch: Road caves in Mumbai’s Goregaon due to heavy rain, traffic blocked

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to examine the cause of the road subsidence near IT Park and then carry out the repair works.

Heavy rain lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Tuesday morning leading to traffic disruptions and roadblocks in several parts of the city. A road caved in near IT Park in Goregaon following heavy rain . Traffic movement on one side of the road has been blocked by the authorities after the road caved in, ANI reported.

The incessant downpour in Mumbai has caused disruptions across the city. Traffic congestions, waterlogging, and power outages have added to the ordeal of commuters.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will examine the cause of the road subsidence and then carry out the repair works, according to reports.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD ) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for Wednesday and Thursday. According to the weather agency, the intensity of rain in Mumbai is expected to reduce this week but the city is expected to receive heavy rain at isolated places.

Also, an orange alert has been issued for Maharashtra's Thane district until July 26 and for Raigad till July 27. Earlier, the Met department had issued a red alert for Palghar and Raigad districts predicting heavy rain.

A landslide was also reported from Mumbai’s Andheri area on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday following heavy rain. According to the BMC officials, gravel started coming down from a hillock neighbouring an eight-story residential complex. The residential building was vacated and no casualty or injury has been reported.

In another incident, a tree collapsed on an AC e-double-decker bus on Hajarimal Somani Marg in South Mumbai on Tuesday leading to traffic disruption on the route.

Mumbai received 100 mm of rain for the third time in a week as of Monday morning. According to the weather agency data, Santacruz observatory recorded 101 mm of rain between Sunday and Monday until 8.30 AM while the coastal observatory in Colaba registered 45 mm of rain.