Republic Day parade dress rehearsals were held in the newly renovated Kartavya Path in Delhi amid cold conditions on January 17.

The Republic Day parade rehearsals were held in Delhi’s Kartavya Path days ahead of the event. As the capital city battled cold conditions and icy winds, the contingents showcased their might as they marched along the newly renovated Kartavya Path, the stretch of road between India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhavan. Videos of the parade rehearsals were shared on social media.

Full dress rehearsals for the parade were held in the early hours on January 17, on a bitter-cold winter morning. Different contingents marched along to the tunes played by the bands.

The parade which showcases India's military prowess and cultural richness, ambles down the Kartavya Path, from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Red Fort via the India Gate every year on Republic Day. This year, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Last week, the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that the Change of Guard Ceremony will not take place between January 14 and 28, 2023 (January 14, 21 and 28) due to rehearsals of the Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony.

After nearly three years of strict COVID-19 norms, this year the Republic Day event will feature tableaus (jhanki) from several states in front of a sizable crowd at Kartavya Path.

This year, an all-women marching and band contingent of the CRPF will also be part of the Republic Day parade.

Thousands of people are expected to gather on the ceremonial boulevard to watch the display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity. Hundreds of schoolchildren, folk dancers, police and military battalions, floats, and stunt performers on motorbikes will also parade as part of celebrations of the 74th Republic Day.